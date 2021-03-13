Futebol Club thrash Compassion FC

Navelim: Futebol Club YFA maintained their unbeaten run in the GFA Vedanta Women’s League with a thumping 5-0 win over Compassion FC at Rosary ground, Navelim, on Friday.

The match was evenly contested in the opening minutes but then Jossel Mascarenhas put FC Futebol Club ahead in the 15th minute. The remainder of the half saw both team dish out good brand of football but couldn’t score the goals.

In the second half, Futebol Club completely outplayed their opponents by scoring goals at regular interval. Rhea Pires scored their second goal followed by two quick goals by second half substitute Ansiva Vaz, who came in place of Anoushka Catherine. Later, another substitute Chelsea Crasto chipped in with a goal.

Fr Valentino Alvares, assistant parish priest of Holy Spirit Church, Margao, gave the player of the match award to Jossel Mascarenhas of FCYFA.