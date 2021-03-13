Churchill edge Guardian Angel in 5-goal thriller

Mapusa: Churchill Brothers FC scored a thrilling 3-2 win over Guardian Angel SC in the GFA’s Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Friday.

Clinton Niasso scored an 83rd minute match-winner for Churchill after Guardian Angel’s Beneston Barretto had cancelled Red Machines’ lead which they got through William Niasso’s own goal. Earlier, Gilbert Olivera had put Guardian Angel SC ahead only to see their lead being cut by Trijoy Dias in the 26th minute.

Both the sides made three changes. Guardian Angel coach Riston Rodrigues started with Arif Pathan, Mevan Dias and Jovial Dias while for Churchill Brothers FC, Afdal Varikkodan, Mohammed Shahsad and Bersal Viegas were back in the playing XI.

Guardian Angel were awarded an early penalty when Basanta’s shot was handled in the Churchill’s area by Kidron Fernandes. Gilbert Oliveira stepped up and coolly converted from the spot kick.

Churchill Brothers’ Trijoy Dias made a fine run from the half way mark and got past his marker and shot a firm grounder which was pushed for a corner by a diving Guardian Angel SC keeper Ram Saroop.

However, Churchill Brothers made the maximum out of Yagya Kapoor flag kick. Trijoy scored with a simple tap from the face of the goal to restore parity as Afdal V squared Yagya’s corner in the area. The teams were tied 1-1 at the break.

Churchill took the lead in the 53rd minute when Trijoy Dias on receiving a pass on the right flank, entered the box and shot at goal. The keeper blocked his low grounder only to see it deflect off William Niasso into Guardian Angel net, 2-1.

However the joy was short lived as Guardian Angel SC equalised in the 58th minute through Beneston Barretto. On getting the ball outside the box, Basanta tried his luck but his shot was blocked by Bersal. But the ball travelled to Beneston, who drilled his shot into the bottom right corner giving no chance for the rival keeper.

It was turning to be an end to end game as Churchill soon had the chance to regain their lead. Velito Cruz threaded a diagonal pass to Trijoy on the right, who tried to place it past the keeper, but his effort narrowly missed the side post.

Guardian Angel SC wasted a chance to take the lead when Gilbert whipped a perfect delivery in the box from a free-kick which Basanta had to just tap in to score, but he missed to get a touch of the ball.

At the other end, Churchill took the lead in the 83rd minute. Trijoy upon entering the box squarred the ball to Afdal, who being tightly marked, played a back heel pass to Clinton Niasso at the far post, and the last named scored with a simple tap in.

