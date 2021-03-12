India records 22,854 new COVID cases

New Delhi: India recorded its highest daily figure of COVID-19 cases this year with 22,854 new infections, prompting the Centre to ask people not to lower guard as the pandemic was not yet over and also embrace vaccines.

The total number of cases went up to 1,12,85,561 while the death toll increased to 1,58,189 with 126 daily new fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,38,146 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.92 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

Expressing concern over the rise in active cases in a few states, NITI Aayog member (health) V K Paul termed as “worrisome” the situation, especially in Maharashtra, where strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts.

“Don’t take this virus for granted. It can come up unexpectedly. If we have to remain free of this virus, COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy as well as vaccination has to be brought in,” he said.

He advised that in districts where COVID-19 cases are seemingly on the rise, vaccination of eligible individuals should be intensified and prioritised.

Sounding a word of caution for Delhi and its neighbourhood, Paul said the national capital is seeing a rise in positivity rate, so is Gurgaon, Faridabad and to an extent Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

“Be careful, be watchful. We still have a huge population at risk of this virus. This pandemic is not yet over. Be vigilant,” he said.

“Today, using the force of vaccination, we are in a position to give a stronger fight (to the pandemic). We plead again, do not lower your guard and please embrace the vaccines that are available,” Paul added.

The health ministry has asserted that there is no shortage of COVID vaccine doses in any state in the country so far.

In Delhi, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava, when asked at a press conference whether a mutant strain of the coronavirus is responsible for the rise in cases, said it has not been found incriminating in the surge in Maharashtra.

“At the moment, it is just related to reduced testing, tracking and tracing as well as COVID-inappropriate behaviour and large congregations,” he said.

Amid increase in cases, the administration in the hill district of Nilgiris, home to popular tourist destinations, warned of six months imprisonment to those found without face masks in public places.

