Speaker to hold hearing today in Girish’s disqualification petition

Panaji: State legislative assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar will hold hearing on Friday in a disqualification petition filed by Goa pradesh Congress committee president Girish Chodankar against 10 former party MLAs, who defected from the Congress and joined the BJP.

The Speaker sent a notice to Chodankar on Thursday requesting the petitioner to appear before him either in person or through a counsel for the hearing that will begin at 11 am on Friday in the Speaker’s chamber at the legislative assembly.

The petition filed by Chodankar against the 10 former Congress MLAs has been pending before the Speaker since August 2019.

The 10 legislators – Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Atanasio Monseratte, Jennifer Monseratte, Nilkanth Halarnkar, Isidore Fernandes, Francisco Silveira, Antonio ‘Tony’ Fernandes, Clafacio Dias, and Wilfred D’Sa – defected from the Congress and joined the BJP in July 2019.

The Speaker on Wednesday had held hearing in a disqualification petition filed by senior MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar against two former party legislators.

During the hearing, the MGP withdrew one of the two disqualification petitions filed against the two former party MLAs – Manohar Azgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar.