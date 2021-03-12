Panel for regularisation of fishermen’s houses in CRZ areas

Panaji: Traditional fishermen living in coastal regulation zone areas of the state may soon have their settlements protected as a government committee has recommended regularisation of their dwelling units under Clause 6(d) of the CRZ Notification 2011.

“To regularise dwelling units located within 200 to 500 mts from HTL the provision of Clause 8 III of the CRZ Notification, 2011 must be relied upon so as to permit maximum possible extension of the dwelling units in accordance with the TCP regulations,” suggested the committee.

While Clause 6(d) deals with regularisation of dwelling units of traditional coastal communities provided that it is not used for commercial activities or sold to non-fishermen, the clause 8 III gives clarity of the position of the land, viz measurements on the landward side in case of sea facing or along tidal influenced water bodies, etc.

It is pertinent to note here that a five-member fishing planning committee was constituted by the department of environment and climate change which prepared a draft plan to safeguard the interests of fishermen living in CRZ areas.

The recommendations of the committee were published in the state gazette on Thursday.

The committee has said that a survey of the CRZ belt within 100 to 200 mts from high tide line must be carried out to identify the housing needs and land ownership of the traditional fishing community.

“During the survey individual proposals from the fishermen for construction of the dwelling units in the CRZ belt will be permitted,” said the committee.

The recommendations also say the state government must notify fishing villages and study genuine needs of major fishing villages in terms of facilities needed.

Also, an indicative plan should be prepared for the same, duly superimposed on respective cadastral scale village CRZ maps.

The department of environment and climate change has also constituted sub-committees at the taluka level, which comprised of surveyors of the fisheries department and local fishermen.

The sub-committees will assist the FPC by undertaking ground-level surveys for completing identification and demarcation of local fishermen’s houses within 100 to 200 metre from the HTL along the coast, as well as identification and demarcation of existing fishing infrastructure.

The sub-committees will also indentify requirement of new infrastructure for fishing and other allied activities of the local fishing community.

Each sub-committee is made up of four members: two members drawn from the fisheries department and two are local fishermen.

In all, seven sub-panels have been constituted in the talukas of Bardez, Tiswadi, Canacona, Salcete/Quepem, Pernem, Ponda and Murmugao.

