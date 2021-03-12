Goa allowed to avail additional borrowing of Rs 223 cr

Panaji: As a reward for the successful implementation of the ‘one nation-one ration card’ initiative, the state has been allowed to go for additional borrowing of Rs 223 crore by the Union finance ministry so as to meet multiple challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state successfully brought about reforms in the public distribution system in December 2020 to become eligible for the additional borrowing.

Goa met the conditions stipulated for the reforms, which include ‘Aadhaar-seeding’ of all ration cards as well as automation of all fair price shops.

There are 449 fair price shops in the state supplying foodgrains to 4.65 lakh beneficiaries. They get the ration quota after their thumb impressions are taken under the FPS automation project.

According to the Union finance ministry, 17 states, including Goa, have been granted additional borrowing permission of 0.25 per cent of gross state domestic product, which translates into Rs 37,600 crore, for switching over to the ‘one nation-one ration card’ mechanism.

The system enables the beneficiaries, who frequently change their places of dwelling for employment, to receive their entitled quota of foodgrains under National Food Security Act from any electronic point of sale (e-PoS) enabled fair price shops anywhere in the country.

Uttar Pradesh is the biggest beneficiary with an additional borrowing window of Rs 4,851 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu (Rs 4,813 crore), Karnataka (Rs 4,509 crore) and Gujarat (Rs 4,352 crore).

Andhra Pradesh could get Rs 2,525 crore as additional borrowing, which has been permitted on account of implementing the ‘one nation-one ration card’ initiative.

Rajasthan has been permitted additional borrowing of Rs 2,731 crore, Telangana (Rs 2,508 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 2,373 crore), Kerala (Rs 2,261 crore), Haryana (Rs 2,146 crore), Punjab (Rs 1,516 crore), Uttarakhand (Rs 702 crore), Himachal Pradesh (Rs 438 crore), Tripura (Rs 148 crore), Goa (Rs 223 crore) and Manipur (Rs 75 crore).

In view of the resource requirement to meet multiple challenges posed by the pandemic, the Centre had on May 17, 2020 enhanced the borrowing limit of the states by 2 per cent of their GSDP.

Half of this special dispensation (1 per cent of GSDP) was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the states.

The four citizen-centric areas for reforms identified by the department of expenditure were implementation of the ‘one nation-one ration card’ system; ease of doing business; urban local bodies and utilities, and the power sector.