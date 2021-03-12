FASTag: Congress to move HC if Goa not ‘exempted’

Panaji: The Congress party, on Thursday, said that they will challenge in the High Court the notification of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that has made FASTag mandatory for all vehicles, if Goa is not exempted from the said notification.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, while addressing a press conference in Panaji said that the BJP-led government has added one more tool to loot the people.

He said that the government can give options to those who travel frequently in other states and should not impose FASTag on every vehicle.

“If state BJP government fails to convince the central government that toll plazas don’t exist in Goa and this ‘FASTag mandatory’ will be an additional burden on Goans, and if the central government fails to exempt Goa from this notification then we will be forced to approach Hon’ble High Court to seek justice.” Chodankar said.

He said that the Centre has ‘mischievously’ made FASTag mandatory for all vehicles, irrespective of the fact that they will pass through toll gates or not.

“Also the FASTag details have to be mentioned while insurance is being renewed. This is done to loot people and add more burdens,” he said.

He said that there are no toll plazas where the money is collected, and the majority of the people in Goa don’t take their vehicles outside the state, hence there was no need to implement the said notification.

Speaking further, Chodankar dared Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanawade to make public the government jobs created, and given in the last four months of post-Zilla Panchayat elections.

“Our Goenkars have not forgotten that BJP leadership during ZP polls had promised to give 10,000 jobs. Now, almost four months have passed to this promise and hence the Chief Minister and BJP president should tell people how many jobs are given or created,” he said.

The state Congress president said that BJP will come up with more such promises and new tactics to lure voters of the urban areas during the municipal council elections.

“I think youths should not fall prey to such tactics of BJP,” he said.

When asked if he is expecting poll rigging and booth capturing during municipal polls by BJP workers, Chodankar said, “It will be worse than that not only booth capturing they may even pick the poll officials and the machines from polling stations and take them to their home to complete the election process. Goa will soon take over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the poll-related violence and crimes.”

He said that Congress is not expecting free and fair municipal council elections as the State Election Commissioner Chokha Ram Garg is not acting as an independent authority.

“Commissioner is not appointed as per the statutory provisions, and he is reporting to a minister and the Chief Minister, so how can he be neutral?. He is completely biased and the same has been proved as he has not opposed the illegalities done by the government while undertaking the reservation of wards of civic bodies,” Chodankar said.

He also said that Congress will back candidates in seven wards of CCP while in other wards the party will extend its support to ‘common’ candidates.

Meanwhile, the Congress has appointed secretary of the United Tribal Association Alliance Surykant Gaude as state convener of Goa Pradesh Adivasi Congress Committee to look into the issues of the Scheduled Tribe community in the state.

