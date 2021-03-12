ATS conducts mock drill at Ribandar hotel

Panaji: Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Goa police, on Thursday, conducted an anti-terror mock drill pertaining to a ‘hostage situation’ at a starred hotel, located at Kadamba plateau, Ribandar.

The mock drill lasted for around two and half hours in which the 40 newly-recruited ATS commandos along with some trained ATS commandos carried out room intervention, cordoning and other exercises.

The mock drill was supervised by ATS DySP Sandesh Chodankar along with ATS (operation) PI Raia Naik, PSI Mithun Kankonkar and PSI R Vernekar.

The ATS officials also briefed the hotel security personnel on dos and don’ts as well as safety measures to be adopted while tackling any such emergency situations. According to the ATS officials, more such similar mock drills will be conducted at important locations in the state.

