23 people on waiting list for kidney transplants at GMC

Panaji: Nodal officer for State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation in Goa Dr Shivanand Bandekar said on Thursday that 23 people are on the waiting list for the kidney transplantation at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a function held at the GMC to mark the World Kidney Day, Dr Bandekar said that these patients require transplant as their health conditions is “bad”.

“Till date we have conducted 36 kidney transplants at the GMC. There are 23 patients on the waiting list, and they cannot be left alone. Their health is bad. These patients require kidney transplants,” he said.

Dr Bandekar, who is also the GMC dean, advised the people diagnosed with kidney diseases not to lose hope as there are many ways through which they can live a healthy life.

“Kidney patients ought to follow advice of the nephrologist and have ‘compliance’ in life. Having a simple dietary measure is extremely important. Those suffering from kidney disease normally have low haemoglobin and proteins in the body and they also have low vitamin D and calcium. So my simple advice is: you stand in the sunshine and drink water when you feel thirsty, and that will take maximum care in the long run,” he suggested.

When asked what could be the possible reason in the state witnessing a marginal rise in cases of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Bandekar said that as more samples are being drawn for testing more cases are being detected in Goa.

The marginal rise in COVID cases should not be considered as worsening of the pandemic situation, he maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, IMA-Goa president Dr Vinayak Buvaji stressed on the need to create awareness on kidney disease in both urban and rural areas of the state.

GMC’s medical staff attached to the SOTTO, the beneficiaries who received the organs as well as those who donated their organs to their kin were felicitated by health secretary Ravi Dhawan.