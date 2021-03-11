Royal family to address ‘race’ issue privately

London: Buckingham Palace is trying to keep things private as the fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey continues to dominate headlines in the UK on Wednesday, including some female parliamentarians considering a debate in the House of Commons.

In a brief statement released in the wake of shocking revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex around racist undertones within the royal ranks related to their son Archie’s mixed-race heritage and lack of mental health support for a struggling new bride Meghan, the palace tried to draw a line under the matter by indicating that Queen Elizabeth II was “saddened” to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years had been for her grandson Harry and his wife. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” read the palace statement on Tuesday.

Opposition Labour Party MP Holly Lynch, who had coordinated a cross-party letter from 72 female members of Parliament in support of the 39-year-old former actress is among those exploring a Commons debate around issues of racism and mental health strains raised in the couple’s interview with the American chat show host in California.

“A lot of media outlets have not heeded those calls for a change, which is why we might start needing to think about a case to government about how we stop hounding women in public life and put them in a position where they feel suicidal,” Lynch told the ‘Guardian’.