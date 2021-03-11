Shadow Of Farmers’ Stir

BJP’s performance in upcoming Assembly elections may trigger a new approach

There appears to be no end in sight to the farmers’ agitation. Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders demanding repeal of the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce Act, Farmers’ Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and Essential Commodities Act. The farmers began their indefinite stir on November 26, but the stalemate continues as the central government has stuck to its stand that it would not revoke the three laws. The focus has been diverted from the farmers’ agitation to Assembly elections in four states — West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala — and a Union Territory, Puducherry. Though the number of farmers at protest sites has come down, the spirit of farmers continues to be high. The Modi government’s indifference has not deterred the farmer leaders who have threatened to intensify their agitation. They have been touring the countryside to build up support for their cause.

The farmers will have to wait till the end of elections and maybe the results to hope for any move by the Centre for a breakthrough. For the next two months the Modi government can even otherwise take the plea that any talks with the farmers’ unions cannot be resumed in view of the model code of conduct being in force. However, the Modi government and the BJP cannot totally ignore the impact of the farmers’ agitation on the elections. The farmers’ agitation has drawn support even from farmers in West Bengal. An opinion poll conducted in the state has shown that over 60 per cent of farmers support the demand for repeal of the three farm laws. That may drive them to vote against the BJP. Though the BJP has been saying the farmers’ agitation has been restricted to Punjab and Haryana, the fact is that its ripples are being felt in other states too. It was perhaps due to the prevalence of coronavirus pandemic that famers in other parts of the country could not join hands with their counterparts from the North.

Any resumption of dialogue can be doubtful unless either side moderate their stances, which is not seen. As many as 11 rounds of talks have been held between farmers’ leaders and the government and all failed to yield any positive results. Though the central government said it was ready to make amendments to some of the clauses, the farmers’ leaders have been adamant on their demand for total withdrawal of the three laws. As the agitation completed 100 days on March 6, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh reiterated that the farm laws were good for farmers, but the government was open to talks with them. He sought to lay the blame for the prolonged agitation on the opposition parties. It has been the opinion of the government that whenever changes are brought, it becomes difficult for the authorities to implement them with some people protesting against them. The Centre’s ploy appears to allow the protests of the farmers to go on to tire them out, a strategy which so far has not succeeded.

The Modi government should not forget that agitations of farmers have succeeded in the past. Among their successes was the agitation in Nandigram in 2007 where the then Left Front government wanted to set up a Special Economic Zone. The farmers not only succeeded in blocking the government plan but voted the Left Front out of power. The BJP recently got a beating in the municipal elections in Punjab, which political pundits said was a vote against Centre’s farm policies, though it won the election to civic bodies in Gujarat handsomely. The farmers’ agitation and the deadlock over the demand for the repeal of farm laws will be a major issue during the upcoming Assembly elections. The Modi government and the BJP have taken the gamble of going into the elections with resentment among farmers, which constitute a large section of the electorate. The Modi government is hoping that if the BJP comes out a winner despite the farmers’ agitation it would find it easier to tackle it with a more firm hand. If the BJP loses, the Modi government may rethink the farm laws.