‘Tamnar power project entails felling of 14,000 trees’

Panaji: The company executing the Goa Tamnar transmission project on Wednesday said that 14,000 trees from private and reserved forestlands will be felled to make way for the electricity project.

Ninad Pitale of Sterlite Power, the company that executes the project, maintained that enhanced transmission infrastructure will help cater Goa’s power requirements for the next two decades.

“The actual enumeration of trees to be felled for all the lines pegs it at 43,000… I will keep it below 14,000 trees. The felling of 43,000 trees is (to make way) for the entire corridor… We have already paid Rs 30 crore for two approvals from the Union ministry of environment. We will fell only those trees that need to be felled,” Pitale said.

The project spreads across Goa, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

Pitale, who is the project head of the Goa Tamnar Transmission Project Ltd, clarified that the project does not pass through the Mollem National Park. However, it entails a passage of 2.51 km through the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary, where around 1,000 trees will have to be cut down.

He admitted that 2670 trees from “privately-owned non-forestland” were felled for the power substation at Sangod after the land was acquired and permission was sought from the state forest department.

The particular piece of land does not fall under the Mollem National Park, but comes under the Mollem village panchayats, he maintained.

“We are here to create infrastructure and what has been proposed by the Centre so that Goa is ready for the future. This project will meet the power requirements for the next 15-20 years. The state government can buy as much power it wants from the grid,” Pitale said.

The project will provide an additional 400 kilovolt (kV) feed to Goa from the southern grid, which is important to improve Goa’s power situation,

he said, adding that once it becomes operational the project will enable 1,200-megawatt power exchange between Goa and the southern grid.

Pitale explained that the 400/220 kV substation at Sangod will be connected to the western grid through the 400kV Xeldem-Mapusa line, and the southern grid through the 400kV Xeldem-Narendra line.

The 200kV Xeldem-Xeldem line will connect the new substation with the existing substation of the state electricity department and will enable department to further distribute power to South Goa.

He said that transmission network will have minimum impact on forestlands due to long-span lengths ranging up to 400 metres between the towers and its high ground clearance up to 45-54 metres.