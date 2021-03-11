COVID vaccination to get big-push in state

Two-day mega vaccination camp to be held across Goa

Panaji: Aiming to give a big-push to the vaccination drive against the coronavirus pandemic, the state government will organise a two-day mega vaccination camp – probably on March 15 and March 16 – in all the state-run health centres.

According to a letter written by director of planning statistics and evaluation Dr Y Durga Prasad to ‘Swayampurna Mitras’, the mega camp is specifically to facilitate vaccination of senior citizens above 60 years and for the people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities.

“The camp may continue further depending on the need,” reads the letter.

Durga Prasad has asked the ‘Swayampurna Mitras’ to contact village panchayat secretaries, sarpanchas and ward members on March 13 in order to make the mega camp a success.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, a senior officer of the DHS said that they are currently planning the drive, and that dates for the mega camp are yet to be finalised by the department.

The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses given in the state has crossed 48,000-mark as on March 8. The vaccinated people include 13,916 healthcare workers, who have taken the first dose, and 6,859 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose of the vaccine.

A total 9,054 frontline workers have received the first dose, while 47 frontline workers got their second dose.

Around 16,507 beneficiaries above 60 years of age have been administered the first jab of the vaccine; 2,516 beneficiaries falling under the category of 45-59 years of age with co-morbidities have also been inoculated till March 8.