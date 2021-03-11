CM holds pre-budget meetings

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has concluded pre-budget meetings with all the heads of departments. He will meet cabinet ministers to understand their priorities for the new financial year.

“I have completed consultations with all the departments at the pre-budget meetings. Now, I will meet cabinet ministers to hear their priorities for the new financial year. I will also meet all the MLAs for seeking their inputs for the budget,” the Chief Minister said.

The budget session of the state legislative assembly will begin on March 24.

Sawant had been holding pre-budget meetings with secretaries and the head of the departments for almost a month.

Various stakeholders and representatives of associations have also met the Chief Minister in the last few days submitting their suggestions for the budget 2021-22.

The focus of the annual budget will be on Swayampurna Goa and infrastructure development, Sawant told media persons, adding that the budget will also spell out new administrative reforms.