Tokyo Olympics may exclude overseas spectators

Tokyo: Japan has decided to exclude overseas spectators from the Tokyo Olympics over fears an influx of visitors could bring an increase in coronavirus infections, local media reported Tuesday. Kyodo News said the government had concluded it was “not possible” to allow fans from abroad to attend this summer’s Games, already delayed by a year because of the pandemic.

This was due to ‘concerns among the Japanese public over the coronavirus and the fact that more contagious variants have been detected in many countries”, Kyodo said, citing unnamed officials.

The Asahi Shimbun daily said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had asked Japan to make exceptions for overseas guests linked to sponsors, and that the government was considering the request.

Despite a spike in infections this winter, Japan has had a comparatively small outbreak overall, with about 8,300 deaths. It has avoided imposing blanket lockdowns, but the Tokyo area is currently under a state of emergency that requests bars and restaurants close early.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have stressed that public safety will be “top priority” at the Olympics, which are due to start on July 23.

Around 900,000 tickets have reportedly been sold outside Japan.