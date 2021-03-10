Salgaocar down YC Manora

Mapusa: Salgaocar FC scored a solitary goal win over Youth Club of Manora in the GFA’s Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Tuesday.

Selwyn Mirando scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

Salgaocar FC pressurised YC Manora right from the word go with their youngsters playing quick football and making it difficult for their opponents.

There were series of raids from the Greens but their best chance came in the 8th minute when Luis Barreto’s half clearance fell to Stephen Satarkar, who got past his man Manushawn Fernandes, but his tight angle shot went straight into the hands of rival keeper.

In the 20th minute, YC Manora’s Caetano Fernandes took advantage of the space on the left and upon nearing the byline, sent a cross in the area where Jeh Williamson connected but his header went off target.

In the 26th minute, Salgaocar won a free-kick just outside the box when Williamson pushed Selwyn Miranda outside the box. Selwyn himself took the free-kick which crashed into the far top corner giving no chances to Barreto.

Nicholas tried a shot from a distance but his effort took a deflection and went out for a corner. The resultant was put behind the line for another corner, which was ultimately wasted by Manora.

Salgaocar always looked threatening in their attacks with Aaron Barreto and Stephen forming a good pair upfront. They used their flank to get in crosses to keep Manora defence on their toes.

Selwyn missed to score his second when he got the ball on on his preferred right foot and had a shot at goal, which however narrowly missed the mark.

In the second half, Salgaocar FC nearly doubled the lead when Malappa, on receiving a pass from Steflon, shot first time but it hit the woodwork.

Though later the play was restricted to midfield, Manora had a chance late in the game through Williamson, but his header sailed over the bar.

TODAY’S FIXTURE: Panjim Footballers V Velsao SCC, Duler Stadium, Mapusa, 3.45 pm.