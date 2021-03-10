Sharada Arondekar wins single wicket cricket championship

MARDOL: Sharada Arondekar from Pernem defeated Clency Fernandes from Quepem to emerge winner in the all Goa single wicket tennis ball cricket championship, jointly organised by Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Association and Antruz Art & Sports Academy, celebrating International Women’s Day, at Ponda Sports complex, Ponda on Monday.

Futsal course for aspiring referees

PANAJI: The second futsal course for aspiring futsal referees will be held in Duler, Mapusa in the third or last week of March. It will be conducted by AIFF qualified officials Franky Fernandes and Egidio Costa. Those interested (not football referees) may send applications stating telephone number, email address to the GFA secretariat, Panaji latest by March 13. Details may be obtained from Lavinio Rebello, chairman, Futsal & Beach Soccer Committee or John Silva, co-chairman, Futsal & Beach Soccer Committee.

Children dominate Audax India Women’s Cycling event

MARGAO: Children dominated the 2nd Audax India Women’s cycling event, organised by the Tri Goa Foundation to commemorate the International Women’s Day. Tri Goa had organised three cycle rides ranging from 50kms, 100kms and 200kms for women starting and ending at the Trinity Beach, Benaulim on last Sunday. Safaa Mokashi, an eight-year-old school student from Loutolim village was the youngest cyclist in the 50km cycle ride.

Low to quit as Germany coach after Euro 2021

BERLIN: Germany coach Joachim Low will step down after this year’s European Championship, bringing forward his previous plan to quit after the next World Cup. The German soccer federation said Tuesday that Low asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this year’s European tournament. Low is the longest-serving coach of a national team and has been in charge for 189 games. He took over after the 2006 World Cup and had been assistant coach to Jurgen Klinsmann for two years before that.

EPL: Chelsea, West Ham secure wins

LONDON: The battle for Champions League places heated u p in the Premier League as both Chelsea and West Ham United won their respective matches. Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 thanks to an own goal and a Jorginho penalty, thus opening up a four-point gap over a team that had been just a point behind them at the start of the game on Monday. West Ham beat Leeds United 2-0 to move into fifth place above Everton later on Monday to end up just two points behind Chelsea with a game in hand.

Sharath Kamal enter last 16 of WTT Star Contender

DOHA: Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal produced a stunning performance to make his way into the last 16 stage with a thrilling 12-10, 3-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 win over world No 16 Patrick Franziska in the men’s singles second round match at the WTT Star Contender in Doha on Tuesday.

Ashwin wins ICC Player of Month award for February

NEW DELHI: India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the ICC Player of the Month award for February, the ICC said on Tuesday. Ashwin beat England captain Joe Root and West Indies’ Kyle Mayers to the award thanks to his all-round performances for India in their home series against England.

Mumbai, UP reach Vijay Hazare semis

NEW DELHI: A disciplined Uttar Pradesh put up a thoroughly professional performance to outwit Delhi by 46 runs in the quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday. UP will now meet Gujarat in the first semifinal while heavyweights Mumbai, who beat Saurashtra by 9 wickets, will be pitted against Karnataka in the other last four clash.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

4th GFA Vedanta Women’s League: Sirvodem SC V Goa United SA, Rosary Church ground, Navelim, 3.45 pm.