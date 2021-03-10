The newest diplomatic currency- COVID vaccine, India right on top

By DM Deshpande

The most wanted commodity in the world today is the COVID- 19 vaccine. While the rich and the powerful countries are mostly busy in buying them for their own people, India is on the forefront of supplying it to neighbours, poor nations and others.

This is happening while the world is fiercely debating free trade, human rights and vaccine nationalism. Quietly, India is countering China in gaining international supremacy by using it’s soft power. While India has promised free supply of 200 million doses to a global WHO pool that goes to the poor nations of the world, China has only recently committed 10 million to the cause.

The WHO seeing the plight of these nations and the rampant disparity, has warned ‘the world is on the brink of catastrophic moral failure.’ India has gifted and sold the life saving vaccine to 49 countries covering the neighbourhood essentially but going as far as Mexico and Brazil.

In a sense, production and distribution of different types of vaccines has come as a god sent opportunity. In the last couple of decades, China has been making inroads into traditional Indian strongholds using its superior financial muscle power to give grants, collaborations and donations. Clearly, India could not match China in giving aid to needy nations. Now, it seems to have improved its relations and influence in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Even before the pandemic, India was producing more than 60 per cent of the global vaccines. It has a proven capacity to produce cost efficient vaccines in quick time. It has also demonstrated its collective ability to store, distribute the vaccine within and outside India.

Serum Institute of India, Pune is the biggest producer of vaccines in the world. It produces 2.5million AstraZeneca Oxford vaccines per day and has the capacity to add more.

In fact, Indian vaccine production is faster than its domestic consumption. That is the reason why there is no backlash when the Government is trying to gain political ground with its vaccine diplomacy. There are logistic and storing issues that are responsible for a relatively slower inoculation program pan India.

The feature of vaccines India is currently producing is that they need just the normal refrigeration. In comparison, the one produced by Pfizer-BioNtech needs to be stored in extreme cold conditions, minus 70 degrees celsius. That is the reason why the Indian vaccine suits the developing and poor countries of the world. They do not have the requisite infrastructure of cold storage and transport facilities in most places.

The only Indian made vaccine Covaxin by Bharat BioTech in association with state run Indian Council of Medical Research is mired in controversy right from inception. It has been approved for emergency use but has been criticised for lack of transparency and insufficient disclosure of data relating to its efficacy. There is no such problem with AstraZeneca jab but under the current policy of the government citizens getting inoculated do not have a choice.

Even without its own vaccine, India has a huge capacity to produce vaccines in large numbers through contract manufacturing. Unlike several other countries, India has not placed any restrictions on the export of vaccines. Hence, it has not impeded the commercial production and export of these items.

In fact, in India, too, there is a case for opening up the availability of vaccines to the public through government and private run institutions. This is by far the largest immunization program in India and the world as well. It is not, for instance, restricted to mothers or children. The sheer number- 1.3 billion of inoculation presents a formidable challenge.

It would greatly help if the private sector is involved and those who can pay are charged for shots they get. While it will be fiscally prudent for the Government, for citizens, they get to choose the vaccine they want, after paying a price.

A remarkable feature of vaccine diplomacy has been the grant assistance focus of India on neighbourhood, Africa and the Carribean. So far, it has supplied 22.9 million doses under its Vaccine Friendship’ program’ out of which almost 65 lakhs doses are by way of free grants.

India has not been averse to take active part in global efforts to fight the pandemic. Recently it has committed to supply two lakh doses to the UN peacekeeping force operating in different parts of the world. Focus of China and Russia has been on supplying vaccines to oil producing Middle East and East European nations.

The latest virtual meet of the G-7 has reaffirmed its support to the Covax program of the WHO. The G-7 chaired by the UK should work closely with India in global efforts to make available the vaccine to the poor nations of the world. India should step up its production in view of the new strains emerging in different parts of the world. Apart from the manufacturing prowess, it should renew efforts to develop new vaccines and therapeutic remedies that are effective against the new variants of the coronavirus.

The author has four decades of experience in higher education teaching and research. He is the former first vice-chancellor of ISBM University, Chhattisgarh.