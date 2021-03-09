86.25% new COVID cases in six states

New Delhi: Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are the six states that cumulatively account for 86.25 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Maharashtra has reported a maximum of 11,141 fresh cases in a single day, accounting for 59.90 per cent of the total new cases recorded while Kerala registered 2,100 new infections that account for 11.29 per cent of the new infections.

Punjab recorded 1,043 new infections (5.60 per cent of total new cases) in the past 24 hours while Karnataka recorded 622 fresh cases that account for 3.3 per cent of the total new infections, the ministry said.

Gujarat recorded 575 new infections in the past 24 hours which account for 3.09 per cent of new cases while Tamil Nadu recorded 567 new infections that account for 3.04 per cent of the total new infections, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 18,599 new cases were registered, the Union health ministry said.

The Centre is regularly holding high-level review meetings with the states and Union territories showing a surge in new daily cases and the health secretary is also holding weekly review meetings, it said.

“Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have been reporting a surge in the COVID daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 86.25 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

Eighteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura.

The Centre has recently rushed high-level public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures in view of the recent spike in cases, it added.

The central government said it had already deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support them in their fight against the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“These teams interact with the state/UT authorities and get a firsthand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any,” the ministry said.

