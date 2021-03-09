South Goa sees surge in coronavirus cases

46 COVID positive people, including pregnant woman, have been admitted to South Goa District Hospital’

Margao: South Goa district has been seeing a fresh spike in cases of coronavirus pandemic, highly-placed sources said.

Revealing that there has been a surge in COVID cases in the last five days, Dr Rajesh Patel, who is the nodal officer at the COVID Hospital in South Goa, said, “On Saturday, we admitted a total of 14 COVID patients. At present, 46 COVID positive people, including a pregnant woman, have been admitted to the South Goa District Hospital, which is designated as COVID Hospital.”

In the last four days, we have seen over 10 COVID positive people getting admitted to the hospital every day, he said, adding that in the recent past at least four people were admitted to the hospital every day.

Speaking about the reasons for the spike in COVID cases in the district, Dr Patel said that people resumed attending weddings, parties and other social and religious events without following COVID norms. People have been complacent and taking it lightly.

“This should not be the case. Everybody must take precautions for their own good and also of their family,’’ Dr Patel advised.

Ever since the South Goa District Hospital was designated as COVID Hospital on September 19, last year, 1407 COVID positive people were admitted from the 3820 people, who had been checked up at the casualty ward.

All other COVID positive people were advised home isolation, Dr Patel said.

Exhorting the people to get vaccinated against coronavirus, he suggested that the people who have been vaccinated should continue following the COVID norms so as to keep the dreaded virus at bay.

It is pertinent to note here that the health bulletin issued by the directorate of health services has indicated that the urban health centre of Margao has recorded the highest number of COVID cases.

Doctors at the urban health centre attributed the spike to the rise in movement of the people in the commercial city of the state.

