NCB nabs 3 drug peddlers in state

One arrested drug peddler linked to SSR probe

Panaji: Intensifying its crackdown on the drugs trade in the state, the Narcotics Control Bureau has apprehended two Africans at Assagao and one man from Madhya Pradesh at Miramar in two separate drugs cases.

Drugs such as LSD, charas, cocaine, ganja, white powder (believed to be narcotics drugs/psychotropic substance), blue crystal substance (suspected to be psychotropic substance) have been seized.

All the seized drugs are worth lakhs of rupees in international market.

One of the cases pertains to a drugs probe launched following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; one man identified as Hemant Sah alias Maharaj was apprehended at Miramar in the case.

In the second case, the NCB is on the lookout for a local person from Assagao, whose had been arrested by the NCB in January 2018 in another drugs case.

The crackdown of NCB teams in Goa, which began late Sunday evening and went on till Monday morning, was monitored by Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s zonal director for Mumbai and Goa. Wankhede is in the state.

On the basis of specific information, the NCB sub-zonal unit in Goa along with a team of the NCB Mumbai carried out searches and apprehended the accused in the separate drugs cases.

NCB officials said that their teams conducted searches at Mazal Wado, Assagao in the intervening night of March 7 and March 8 and recovered 41 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), charas (28 grams), cocaine (22 grams) and ganja (1.1 kg).

Also, 160 grams of white powder (believed to be narcotics drugs/psychotropic substance), 500 grams of blue crystal substance (suspected to be psychotropic substance) and cash of Rs 10,000 were seized.

Two foreigners – Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko (Nigeria) and John Infinity alias David (Congo) – were apprehended and are being interrogated, said the NCB officials.

During the follow-up action on Monday morning in the case, a NCB team searched premises of Prasad Walke in Assagao and recovered LSD blots (commercial quantity). The NCB is on the lookout for Walke and his other associates.

Walke was earlier arrested by the NCB January 2018 and drugs such as LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and ganja were seized from his house.

The NCB Mumbai succeeded in arresting drug supplier Hemant Sah at Miramar, late Sunday evening.

Hemant had been named in a drug probe launched after the death of the Bollywood actor.

Hemant had been named as supplier of LSD and charas by accused Anuj Keswani and Regal Mahakaal, the NCB officials said.

Hemant, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, has been running a shack at Morjim beach for the past several years.

After zeroing in on Hemant at Miramar, his premises were raided in the late evening which resulted in the recovery of 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity) and charas 30 grams, the sleuths disclosed.