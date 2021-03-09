HC gives big relief to govt on Reliance Infra arbitration award

Panaji: In a big relief to the state government, the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday reduced the balance arbitration award to be paid by government to Reliance Infrastructure by Rs 49 crore that is from Rs 119 crore to Rs 70 crore.

The High Court also reduced the interest from 15 per cent to 10 per cent.

The arbitration tribunal on February 16, 2018 had ordered the state government to pay Rs 350 crore, including interest, in favour of Reliance Infrastructure.

The arbitration pertained to the delayed payment by the Goa state utility for power supplied from RInfra’s 48 MW plant in Sancoale.

In 2019, Rs 94 crore was paid by the state government to RInfra against the arbitration award.

On January 10, 1997, RInfra and the Goa state utility had entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement.

In this case, appellant is the state of Goa and respondent is Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

The High Court said, “For all the aforesaid reasons, we partly allow this appeal and set aside both the impugned judgment and order as well as the impugned award on the issues of variable charges (Rs 24.66 crores approximately), downrating (Rs 18.53 crores approximately), variable charges on 4MW power (Rs 3.94 crores approximately), and netting out (Rs 2.36 crores approximately). We reduce the interest rate from 15% to 10% per annum, payable from the date of award till the date of payment of the determined amount. The rest of the impugned award is however not interfered with.”

The High Court further said that “since we have rejected the challenge to the summary of computations in Schedule 2 of the impugned award, even after holding the issues of downrating, 4 MW power, fuel formula, facilitation fuel charges, and netting out in favour of the appellant, the appellant is still due and payable principal amount of Rs 70.58 crores together with interest component with which we have not interfered with. This amount comes to Rs 151.97 crores as of October 31, 2017. On this amount of Rs 151.97 crores, the appellant will have to pay interest at the approved rate for the period from October 31, 2017 till the date of the award that is February 16, 2018. Thereafter, however, the appellant will have to pay interest at the rate of 10% per annum from the date of award till the payment of the amount to the respondent.”

The appellant had already deposited an amount of Rs 25 crore before the ‘commercial court’ as a condition for a stay on the execution of the impugned award.

Thereafter, the appellant deposited a further amount of Rs 94 crore in the High Court in terms of its order dated November 8, 2019. The respondent was permitted to withdraw both these amounts by furnishing bank guarantees of a nationalised bank.

The respondent was directed to keep alive such bank guarantees until the disposal of this commercial appeal and for 15 days thereafter.