Draft CZMP: govt ready to listen to people’s ‘genuine grievances’

Cabral rules out public hearings in villages

Panaji: Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral on Monday said the government is ready to listen to “genuine grievances” of the people on the controversial draft coastal zone management plan.

Although public hearings on the draft CZMP have been held, the authorities will hear the genuine grievances of the people, he told ‘The Navhind Times’.

However, he ruled out holding public hearings in villages on the draft plan, as the High Court of Bombay at Goa has already rejected a similar plea.

Cabral said that he has asked the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to record by March 15, 2021 the “real grievances” of the people on the draft CZMP.

“I have asked the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to examine the genuine grievances and try to incorporate them in the draft plan,” he said.

Stating that the government is concerned of the common man, he said the government does not want people to be affected by this plan.

“We have tried our best to listen to people’s grievances. But some activists and politicians want to create an issue unnecessarily,” he remarked, urging the citizens not to fall prey to the propaganda of the activists and politicians.

He clarified that the draft CZMP does not include demarcations of houses.