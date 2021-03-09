COVID raises its head again in Canacona

Canacona: There has been a spike in cases of coronavirus pandemic in Canacona taluka, as the community health centre has recorded at least 35 fresh cases in the last 10 days.

However, no new cases have been reported in the last two days.

Sources maintained that records have shown an 18-fold increase in COVID cases in the taluka – from two cases in the last week of February to 35 active cases till March 8.

Health officer Dr José Tavares said the COVID positivity rate had been lowest in February. However, the sudden spike in infections has been recorded from February 27 onwards.

Although reasons behind the resurgence of COVID cases in the taluka are yet be explained out, Dr Tavares said that people have been complacent vis-à-vis the COVID norms.

He exhorted the people to keep to social distancing and wear masks and get themselves checked for coronavirus at the health centre.

The CHC has sought details from the areas where the fresh cases have been reported: 13 cases at Agonda, seven at Chaudi, six at Loliem and four cases each at Karvem and Rajbag.

Of the 35 COVID patients, two people have been admitted to the South Goa District Hospital in Margao. The other COVID positive people have been advised home isolation Dr Tavares said.