CCP polls: Sidharth makes peace with BJP

Panaji: Putting to rest reports on the rebellion within the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party over the elections to the Corporation of the City of Panaji, former city MLA Sidharth Kunkalienkar on Monday attended a meeting of the candidates contesting the CCP polls under the BJP-backed Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate panel.

There were reports about Kunkalienkar, Dattaprasad Naik and Utpal Parrikar supporting the candidates of the Opposition panel, contesting the CCP elections to be held on March 20.

Naik had since been removed from the position of the state spokesperson of the party, while Parrikar had publicly stated that he does not support any panel, but extends his personal support to some members from both panels.

The meeting attended by Kunkalienkar also had participation of state BJP president Sadanand Tanawade, Monserrate and candidates in the BJP-supported panel.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanawade said the local leaders of the BJP would work together to get all 30 of their candidates elected at the CCP elections.

“Today we interacted with these candidates and inquired about their ongoing poll campaign in the city,” he added.

The state BJP president denied that there are any differences among the party men over CCP polls, expressing confidence that the BJP-backed panels contesting election to other municipalities in the state would also be victorious.

Monserrate stated that the candidates of his panel would form council and rule the city corporation for next five years.

Kunkalienkar appealed to city voters to vote for the Monserrate panel and reinstate it at the CCP.

It is learnt that the BJP Mahila Morcha president Sheetal Naik was also invited to attend the particular meeting. She arrived at the venue however did not attend the meeting.