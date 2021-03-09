65-yr-old man, mother-in-law murdered at Fatorda

Involvement of 3 labourers staying on rent suspected

Margao: Minguel Miranda aged 65 years and his mother-in-law Catarina Pinto aged 85 years were found dead in a storeroom behind a house at Chandrawado-Fatorda on Monday morning.

The duo was allegedly murdered using a blunt object by unknown persons on Sunday late night. The accused thereafter fled from the spot using a scooter belonging to Minguel’s son Valentino Miranda.

Police are suspecting the involvement of three labourers living in a rented room behind the house as they are missing. The scooter allegedly used by the accused to flee the area was found near the Vasco railway station and police suspect that they might have fled in a train.

Fatorda police have registered a case under Section 302 of IPC for murder. However, till late night on Monday, no one was arrested.

On Monday at around 9.30 am, Valentino approached the Fatorda police station and informed that his father Minguel had been murdered by the labourers who were staying in a room behind their house.

Accordingly, police team reached the spot and found Minguel and Catarina lying in a pool of blood. The bodies were referred for postmortem examination and the report will reveal the nature of injuries and weapon used, said a senior police officer.

Upon information, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh, SP Crime Branch Shobit Saxena, DIG Paramaditya reached the spot and conducted investigations.

DIG Paramaditya, speaking to media persons, informed that it could be a case of personal enmity as well as of a robbery and that the police are investigating all the angles.

Police have recorded statements of the victims’ family members and others, said a senior police officer associated with investigation of the case.

A dog squad and finger print expert were pressed into service. The sniffer dog ran up to the fields and reportedly stopped near a college nearby. Police teams have been constituted to get a breakthrough in the case and teams have been sent to several places in Goa in search of the culprits. Crime Branch along with local police is investigating.