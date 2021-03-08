Disappointing Performance Of Municipalities

Even 50 years after their re-foundation many of the municipalities are still struggling with basic infrastructural issues

Nandkumar M Kamat

All the 13 municipal councils have extremely disappointing performance records, but these are never audited and published. However, City Corporation of Panaji -CCP being a Smart City is slowly trying to improve its performance but there is more petty power politics in Panaji than focus on all round progress and sustainable urban development. So half a million voters going for the next round of municipal elections this month should not expect a miracle. If any candidate visits the voters in different municipal wards begging for their support, then please ask them three questions- do you know the history and geography of this town including the drainage system? What is done and remains to be done under 74th constitutional amendment and have you studied the Goa Municipalities act and rules, 1968?

Urbanism or the process of building settled, structured and economically and socially stratified towns, began in Goa with the 2000 years old ancient Mauryan port town of Chandrapur now known as Chandor on the banks of once wider and deeper Paroda river. The Arab sailors knew it as ‘Sindbur”. Then Goa had three new towns in Tiswadi island- Govapuri or Pilar-Goa Velha, Ela or Old Goa and Pajjanikhali or modern 19th century Panjim now renamed as Panaji.

At the time of Liberation Goa had just five census towns- Panaji, Margao, Marmagoa, Ponda and Mapusa. The 2021 census is likely to indicate about 100 census towns. Experts know that spatially highly developed, densely populated, wealthiest and economically highly active areas like-Candolim-Calangute, Penha-Da-France-Succoro-Porvorim-Guirim, Cujira- Bambolim-Siridao- Goa Velha, Ribander-Kadamba plateau to Corlim industrial estate, Cortalim-Verna-Nuvem, Sancoale-Chikhalim-Zuarinagar-Dabolim etc are absolutely ideal for creation of new municipalities.

However, until all the mundkarial plots and tenanted agricultural lands get converted into lucrative real estate, such a demand is not likely to materialize. The existing village panchayats in above areas would become increasingly unviable and inefficient and finally collapse as high urbanization levels would make these basically agrarian rural institutions totally unviable.

The post Liberation performance of all the 13 municipalities in Goa is extremely disappointing. This can be physically verified by visiting each of these municipal council areas. Even 50 years after their re-foundation many of these municipalities are still struggling with basic infrastructural issues like water supply, public sanitation, sewerage systems, public street lighting, stagnation proof and flood proof drainage systems, provision of bus stands, passenger bus shelters, standard pedestrian footpaths, development of open spaces, prevention of and removal of encroachments, control of eyesore structures- the list is too long to be mentioned. Pernem municipality is stuck in an ancient time warp and has been deprived of necessary funds and manpower. It is absolutely clueless about its future burden after the commissioning of the Mopa Greenfield International Civil Airport (MOGICA) by 2023.

The urban development radiating from Mapusa is touching Colvale now but Mapusa is one of the most mismanaged towns in India- an impression you develop immediately as you travel in congested wards like Khorlim and witness the pathetic condition of roads, drainages and high-density illegal constructions. The hundreds of hutments on Mapusa town hillsides have not attracted the attention of the government for application of any centrally financed shelter upgradation scheme. Mapusa has destroyed the ancient drainage lifeline- the fully navigable and beautiful Mapusa river. No councillor talks about ecologically sustainable Mapusa town management. Bicholim and Sankhali would be merged in the next five years as twin cities and both face extremely serious issues of haphazard development and destruction of old natural drainage systems. Centrally located since the Satavahana imperial period on ancient trade routes to the rich markets in Deccan- Ponda town is today almost unrecognizable. Its lifeline is once partly navigable Nagzar-Khadpbandh- Bandode rivulet. There is so much power politics in this town that the people in power have forgotten that the local resident, Goa’s most respected architect Kamalakar Sadhale is always available for advice on sustainable development. But I know that he has almost thrown up his hands after observing all his dreams about a clean, green and sustainable Ponda town shattered.

According to my estimate over the next five years Ponda Municipal Council connected to several adjoining industrial estates would need an investment of minimum Rs 1,000 crores to regain its historic strategic reputation as a centrally located economic hub. The Sal river originating at Verna and flowing till Betul is the lifeline of the full Margao Municipal Council area. No MMC councillor has given any attention to restoring, desilting, and integrating the pre-existing nallahs in Margao to ancient Khareband discharge point. The narrow impervious covered RCC drains would add to more flooding. Margao would have to spend a lot of funds to upgrade all the slum-like areas on Monte hillock and prevent new hutments. Marmagoa Municipal Council had been in the news for the past 15 years only for political feuds and intra-party cold wars. This once beautiful and internationally well-known port town is now crumbling fast despite tremendous wealth generation and prosperity.

Cuncolim, Sanguem, Sanvordem-Curchorem, Quepem and Canacona have faced tremendous neglect after Goa’s Liberation and the urban residents of these “towns” have silently suffered because for them the capital city Panaji appears as distant as Lisbon. It is the total failure of the directorate of municipal administration and ministry of urban development that they could not work out an integrated sub plan for sustainable development of these five neglected municipal areas. Spatially three future urban development clusters are seen- the eventual merger of Sanvordem urban outgrowth with Sanguem- this would be first urban development cluster, then the eventual merger of Cuncolim outgrowth with Quepem, this is second urban cluster and finally Canacona and its outgrowth as third cluster.

To my estimate an investment of Rs ten thousand crores would be required in the next five years to bring these wonderful and naturally beautiful urban clusters with hard working and simple citizens on par with the high quality of life (QOL) under City Corporation of Panaji. This tri cluster based urban development programme could be launched in mission mode with participation from the private sector and non resident Goans. Canacona needs a complete facelift to emerge as an economic and ecotourism hub between Cuncolim and Karwar. Cuncolim needs to be developed as an economic and cultural tourism hub between Margao and Canacona.

All the municipalities going to the polls have disappointed us by not addressing such issues of community centric sustainable development. The next five years too would see the old game of musical chairs in the corridors of all the municipalities. As a result, by the next elections in AD 2026 these towns would become unlivable leading to mass exodus of educated people and consequential collapse of Goa’s urban economy.