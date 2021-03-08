LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (08/03/2021)

Reducing Food Waste

According to a UN report 17 per cent of all food for human consumption was thrown away during 2019-20. It is truly shocking. As per the United Nations Environment Programme, homes, restaurants, stores and other food providers discarded around 900 million tonnes of food and this astonishingly is an amount equivalent of around 23 million fully loaded trucks lined up seven times around the world! Experts on this subject investigated a data on food waste in 54 countries around the world, and the information that they collected is really fearful and one that the nations and their respective citizens really have to seriously think about.

The research says that in almost all these countries, vast quantities of food ended up in the bin, regardless of how rich or poor the country is. It is more shocking that households accounted for the biggest proportion – 11 per cent of food thrown away! At restaurants and other food providers it was 5 per cent and for shops it was 2 per cent. It is here more grave pictures arise. According to the report, in 2019 almost 700 million people did not have enough to eat. UNEP Chief has desperately called on governments, businesses and people around the world to do their part to reduce food waste. The UNEP chief said that a reduction in food waste would reduce greenhouse gases and slow the destruction of nature through changes in land use while also cutting pollution. The report also says that reducing food waste would cut down greenhouse gas emissions, slow the destruction of nature through land conversion and pollution, enhance the availability of food and thus reduce hunger and save money at a time of global recession. Without wasting food, if it is made available, world hunger can be reduced.

M PRADYU, Kannur, Kerala

Building World-Class Education System

The decision to set up the Delhi Board of School Education is a welcome move. This Board will function in close alignment with national and international boards. It would be assigned to build world-class educational practices that will enable the shift in teaching and learning practices across Delhi. The age-old practice of learning will be replaced with application-based learning and assessment. The Board will ensure that each student’s talent is harnessed, and they apply what they learn. The governing body will include education officials, experts from higher education, principals from government and private schools, teachers, and parents. Hope that the Board empowers students to stand on their own feet and prepare to take responsibility of their country beyond all religion, caste, and class differences. This is the need of the hour.

Amit Singh Kushwaha, MP

‘Tales’ Of Illegalities And Inconsistencies

It is becoming increasingly evident that the Coastal Zone Management Plans, as envisaged by the Goa Coastal Zonal Management Authority, are not in interest of the state. Even as members have been picking up anomalies in the Coastal Zone Management Plan sent by the government, the opposition to the CZMP is echoing at various gram sabhas. It is as if the people have risen as one to reject the ‘refurbished’ plans that reek of inconsistencies and contradictions. Yet, while appreciating the manner in which the locals have not shirked from raising agitated voices against the arbitrariness of the government in various matters from time to time, it is equally disheartening to observe villagers turning a blind eye to some of the happenings in their localities that deserve to be condemned in the harshest of terms. While informing the panchayat authorities about such reprehensible practices in their jurisdiction would be the best recourse available to the villagers, the contention that complaints of such nature always fall on deaf ears deter them from seriously proceeding against such irregularities. For instance, the mushrooming of scrapyards and unauthorized business establishments near residential premises in village precincts have been a matter of concern which have gone unaddressed for years now. The burning of scrap and other materials, especially during nights, which is a source of great inconvenience to the residents in the area, and a health hazard as well, hardly elicits any response from the concerned authorities. Likewise, there are umpteen issues which, if attended to in a timely manner, could make life all the more pleasant for the villagers. The genesis of any ‘revolution’ is necessitated by the plight of the locals. Our villages are steeped in tales of illegalities and inconsistencies, which raise a big question mark over the functioning of the panchayats.

PACHU MENON, Margao