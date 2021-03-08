More App-Based Taxis

Goa needs more taxi aggregators for cheaper and speedier travel

The state taxi owners’ association’s ultimatum to the government to scrap taxi aggregator app GoaMiles within one month is a big challenge for Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The association’s demand for a blanket ban on app-based taxi aggregators is even more bizarrely disruptive. Of course, this is not the first time the association has served such threats. They did it in the past but the government handled them with kid gloves. It is time for the government to be tough to them. The association has timed the ultimatum with the preparations for the next Assembly elections which the BJP has already begun. The association warns the Sawant government would have to ‘face the consequences in the next elections’ if it fails to shut down the services app-based taxi operators. The Chief Minister needs to prove that he is for development of excellent, organised and fair public transport and he is ready to bear any political consequences in achieving that end.

Taxi owners have been major beneficiaries of the tourism growth the state has witnessed over the last three decades. Even as their business thrived, they brought notoriety to it by charging exorbitant rates from their customers, including the locals. They have opposed all attempts to regulate their business. The government has not been able to enforce the rules with regard to installation of meters and charging the customers accordingly. The taxi owners opposed the entry of app-based taxi operators like Ola and Uber. Though the government brought in GoaMiles, it has not been able to provide safety to its drivers, scores of whom have been attacked by private taxi owners and drivers. Despite their violent behaviour and hundreds of instances of attacks on their rivals, the government has not been able to deter them. The inaction on the part of the government is alleged to be owing to the patronage they enjoy from politicians, especially of the ruling camp.

Every time private taxi operators raise an issue, their political patrons do everything possible to make the government buckle down to them, often on the ground that “we must protect the interests of local taxi owners and drivers, conveniently ignoring the fact that these “locals” commit illegalities in their business and fleece both tourists and Goans alike. Obviously, the patronage has gone into their head. They have come to think that the next Assembly elections is a good time to hit at the government and make them succumb to give them total control over the taxi business. The failure of the well-meaning politicians to enforce its own laws, rules, regulations and decisions has emboldened the private taxi operators who want no app-based taxi services, so that they can set the terms and conditions for their customers, local or tourist. How many rules and decisions about regulation of taxi business are gathering dust in the government departments!

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has said the government would soon hold a meeting with tourist taxi associations to resolve the imbroglio over GoaMiles. It is pretty clear that the state government cannot take the threat by the taxi operators lightly. It is time that they give permission to more app-based taxi operators to set up business in the state. In other states app-based taxi operators have proved extremely helpful to people who want to travel from one part to another and without waiting for a long time to get a cab. The app-based services have helped in the speed and efficiency with which companies and individuals perform their duties in the cities. The availability of a taxi close to where you are standing is the first major advantage of the app-based services. There are types of cars one can choose from, depending upon one’s pockets or travel expenses permitted. Unlike the private taxi operators of Goa, the app-based services have a code for the drivers to follow while they are at the wheel: they cannot talk on phone while driving; they cannot be rude to passengers; they cannot be drunk while driving; and so on. The app-based operator tracks every taxi’s movement, so there is control there too. And the fare is transparent.