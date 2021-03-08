MHA planning to amend age-old IPC and CrPC: Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, said that his Ministry is planning to amend the age-old and British era’s IPC and CrPC to make it more relevant and effective.

Speaking at the ongoing three-day India’s biggest Business Women Expo being organised jointly by Hitex, COWE (Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs) in association with the Government of Telangana, TiE, HYSEA, Social Cause, Reddy said that women’s safety is of paramount importance to the Narendra Modi government.

“We will go to any extent to ensure women’s safety. We need an effective IPC and CrPC law for effective control of crime. We need to instil fear of the law. That is why the Union Ministry thought about bringing sweeping changes to suit the needs of the current day scenario, and it embarked on changing the law,” he said.

Reddy said the Ministry of Home Affairs has been talking to the cross-section of the people and consulting many experts to change the IPC and CrPC.

“I urge COWE to organise a seminar, discussion or panel discussion on the same. Please do tell us what kind of protection, law you need from the Government. Once the opinion is sought and firmed up then it will be put up for Cabinet approval and subsequently placed in Parliament,” Reddy said.

He said the government is also recording the data of people involved in harassing women. We have also come out with an alert system of cases of heinous crimes against women when their hearings get adjourned. Such alerts will be made available via an online portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for public information.

Reddy highlighted the various initiatives taken up by the BJP-led NDA government for the safety and security of women in the country.

The Minister said the loan eligibility for the self-help groups is increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The government has constructed 12 crore toilets in six years. About 70 per cent of 39 crore Jandhan Accounts opened belong to women, he said.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a financial inclusion programme of the Government of India, that aims to expand affordable access to financial services such as bank accounts, remittances, credit, insurance and pensions, he told the 300 plus gathering of Business Women.

Reddy highlighted the important role played by women in the home, society and workplace.

He appreciated their role and contribution. Women are revered in our society. They are treated almost equal to god, he said.

The Minister presented the COWE India Excellence Awards to Business Women for their outstanding contribution. Some of them include Komal Jain, Sarada Vani, Dr Nelima, Aruna Thumma, Sridevi N, Frha, Anantha Lakshmi, Vanaja Ramisetti, Nanditha Sethi, Vanitha, Deepika Joshi, Dr Geetha, Anuradha Karati, Komal Devi, Dr Lalitha, Nisha Agarwal, Neeraja Godavarthi, Madhavi Alahari and others.

COWE also inked two MoUs, One with Atal Incubation and the second one with The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ).

Both the MoUs are meant for Incubation Programmes, Acceleration and fostering Entrepreneurship and Training.