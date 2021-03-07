Calangute Association stun Vasco SC

NT NETWORK

Duler

Calangute Association stunned table-topper Vasco Sports Club 1-0 in the Goa Football Association Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Saturday.

Kouame Junior scored in the 60th minute, who proved to be the only difference in the game.

Vasco remain on 12 points at the top, Calangute now move to nine points in five games.

Both the teams had one change in their lineup. For Vasco SC, Hafiz Ur Rehman started in midfielder while Vineet Bugde returned in the playing XI for Calangute Association.

Vasco SC showed the attacking intent from the word go. There were crosses in the Calangute box but the Port Towners couldn’t get their last act right.

It was Calangute who came closest to scoring in the 12th minute from a corner kick. Sidhart Kundaikar’s flag kick found Kouame Junior in the box, and his weak header fell to Chaitan Dabholkar, but the U-20 midfielder couldn’t make the best of the opportunity.

At the other end, Vasco missed a chance. Anil Gaonkar’s header from a Denil Rebello corner, sailed over the bar. While the remainder of the first 45 minutes were restricted to midfield, Calangute missed a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first half injury time. Chaitan Dabholkar on getting a diagonal ball from the left flank sent in a cross to Siddhant Shirdokar, whose header came off the cross bar and fell to Domnic Fernandes. With no keeper at his mercy the midfielder did an impossible act by shooting wide rather on goal from goalmouth.

Soon after the restart, Vasco SC had their moment of the game. And once again the chance from a corner-kick. Kudeep Kumar nearly buried home Denil’s corner kick only to see it kept out by an alert keeper Paramveer Singh. However, the ball wasn’t cleared by Calangute Association as it fell to Vasco SC player who played to Kuldeep once again, this time the defender headed wide.

In the 60th minute, Calangute scored from a counter attack. Fulganco Cardozo won the ball in the defence and played to Sidharth. Who played a cleaver aerial through to Siddhant Shirodkar on the right who managed to get past his marker and sent in a cross in the box, where Kouame Junior headed past Vasco keeper Sanju Thapa.

Calangute had couple of attempts thereafter. First Siddhant Shirodkar shot was straight to the keeper and then Domnic Fernandes had a goal bound shot blocked by Anil.