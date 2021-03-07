Carmona locals want more time to scrutinise plan

NT NETWORK

Margao

The villagers of Carmona, during an extra ordinary gram sabha held recently, discussed the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) and highlighted several anomalies in the draft plan. They asked for more time to scrutinise it.

Speaking after the gram sabha, sarpanch Allwyn Jorge said that many objections were raised.

“The villagers highlighted various anomalies in the draft CZMP concerning the village. The villagers pointed out that a jetty is shown in the plan but the panchayat has not received any proposal or request in that regard,” said Jorge.

“Objections were also raised regarding the port limits and the villagers are concerned about the Major Ports Authority Act, under which the MPT as a major port of the state will have unlimited powers over the master plan and neither the state government nor the local authority will have any say in case of any conflict over any regulations. Villagers want the port limits on the river Sal to be removed and that the river be retained purely for fishing activities,” said the sarpanch.

Sluice gates, mangroves and fields are also misinterpreted in the plan and do not match the plan that was prepared and submitted by the village.

Jorge informed that the panchayat would compile and submit the objections and suggestions it “has received,” and added that “many villagers have asked for more time to study the plan.”