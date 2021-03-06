TMC to battle anti-incumbency in West Bengal with 114 new faces

Kolkata: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday stole a march on its rivals, the BJP and the Left-Congress-ISF alliance, by coming out with the party’s full list of 291 candidates, bringing in 114 new faces in a bid to beat the decade-old anti-incumbency.

Announcing the candidate list, TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the remaining three seats of the 294 constituencies would be fought by its ally, the Bimal Gurung faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

Reaching out to the politically crucial 49 per cent women voters and 30 per cent minority population, the TMC’s list has 50 women and 42 members of the minority community. Besides, Banerjee fielded 79 Scheduled Caste and 17 Scheduled Tribe candidates. Altogether 28 sitting MLAs, including five ministers, faced the axe because of age factor or poor health.

The feisty TMC boss, who herself switched constituency and will be fighting from the high profile Nandigram seat, either nominated new faces or interchanged candidates in 160 assembly constituencies. Affirming her candidature only from Nandigram, Banerjee said she will not contest from her traditional Bhowanipore seat in Kolkata, as she threw a challenge to her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari, who crossed over to the BJP in December.

“I will contest from Nandigram as I stick to my words. From Bhowanipore constituency, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will contest the upcoming Assembly elections,” Banerjee said. “On March 9, we will release our manifesto. On March 10, I will file my nomination for the Nandigram seat,” she told reporters.

Banerjee had announced in January that she would contest the poll from the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district. The BJP had challenged Banerjee to contest the poll from one seat only if she is confident of her victory. When asked if Adhikari is likely to be pitted against her, she declined to comment on it.

