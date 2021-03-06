Quepem awaits modern bus stand

SAMIR BHAT | NT

Curchorem: The completion of the new bus stand and the police station building will add another feather in the cap of the development of Quepem Municipal Council (QMC) area.

There are some projects on the way of completion and some proposed projects.

Though Quepem town has become a hub of various government offices, which caters to the needs of Curchorem and Quepem areas, it is in wait of an independent bus stand.

However, with the initiative of Quepem MLA and present Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, a spacious bus stand, equipped with most modern facilities, has been proposed in ward number 9 (Kusman-Karali) of QMC.

Several people visit Quepem for various works including at offices like civil registration, mamlatdar, deputy collector, survey department, town and country planning, RTO and other important government offices.

A spacious bus stand, having all required amenities, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore on an area of around 7,000 square metre in Kusman-Karali. Besides the bus stand, a ground-plus-four-storey building will come up within the bus stand area. The ground floor will be for shops while the first and second floors will be housing the RTO and KTC offices. A spacious hall having a seating capacity of 1,000 will be set up on the third floor. Two multiplex theaters with a seating capacity of 250 and 125 persons respectively will be based on the fourth floor.

The next important project that is coming up in ward number 8 (Condi) is the Quepem police station building.

The building will also be like the abovementioned multi-storey structure. It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore on an area of around 3,500 square metre, that will accommodate the police station, jail cells and other requisite infrastructure. Besides, the offices of the DySP, traffic cell and a full-fledged fire station will also be housed in the same building. There will also be facilities of canteen, library, conference hall, gymnasium, recreation room and spacious barracks for police and IRB staff.

In the old building of the police station, a small room was reserved for freedom fighter and noted journalist Bharatkar Hegde Dessai. Every year, the freedom fighters, office bearers of Marathi academy, senior journalist and well wishers used to visit this room on the day of the death anniversary of Bharatkar. Incidentally, no provision has been made in the new police station building for the remembrance of the journalist.

The fish market complex, which is being constructed in place of old fish market in ward number 11 at a cost of more than Rs 7.5 crore, is almost complete. The building has ground plus four floors. Fish, vegetable and fruit vendors will be accommodated on the ground floor. The first and second floors will have 20 offices, 6 shops and toilets. The third floor will house 16 offices, a hobby room, library, besides 6 stalls and toilets, while the fourth floor will have a community hall.

Another ground-plus-two-storey building ,which is also almost completed by utilising the golden jubilee fund of Rs 1.3 crore, has come up in Movati Bhat area in ward number 10.

This building has provision of shops on the ground floor, residential quarters for QMC staff and, for guests on rent, on the first floor, while the second floor has four classrooms, one recreation room, besides four flats.

