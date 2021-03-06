Draft CZMP lacks clarity on classification of areas

Panaji: The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), which has prepared the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) under CRZ notification 2011, has come up with a comparison with the CZMP approved under the CRZ notification 1991 so as to indicate the changes made in the new draft CZMP.

The new draft CZMP shows many changes, reclassifying areas into different zones and does not give clarity on the classification of areas.

The whole of Panaji municipal area is classified as CRZ II in the new draft CZMP as against the different categorisation of city areas in the previous CZMP. Dona Paula was classified as CRZ-I under CZMP as per the CRZ notification 1991, while in the new draft plan, Dona Paula has been classified as CRZ-III.

While CRZ-I consists of CRZ-IA, pertaining to places that are ecologically sensitive areas, and CRZ-IB area, between Low Tide Line and High Tide Line, CRZ-II covers areas that have already been developed upto or close to the shoreline. The coastal zone in the rural areas (developed and undeveloped) and also areas within municipal limits come under CRZ-III.

In the previous CZMP, Sao Jacinto island and all mangroves including those at Chicalim, Sancoale, Agassim, mouth of Cumbharjua Canal, Mercurim, upstream of Cortalim shipyard and entire length of Zuari river from Cortalim to Macazana were classified as CRZ-I and rest of the area was classified as CRZ-III, but in the new draft CZMP, there is no mention of the island; neither are the different areas covered along the Zuari river shown.

In the new draft CZMP, the mangroves, salt marsh, mudflats all along the Zuari river areas with 50-metre mangroves buffer are classified as CRZ-IA. The areas that come under the municipal boundary such as Mormugao, Cacora are classified as CRZ II.

In Bardez taluka, the classification of Chapora Fort is changed to CRZ-IA and rest of the area as CRZ-III remains unchanged. There are no changes made to Calangute area and it continues to be classified as CRZ-III except for sand dunes, which have been classified as CRZ-I. Candolim is classified as CRZ-III except for sand dunes and forts, which are classified as CRZ-IA.

In Pernem taluka, the sand dune areas in Querim are classified as CRZ-IA, as against CRZ-I and other areas classified as CRZ-III. Similarly, sand dune, mangroves and 50-metre mangrove buffer (if area greater than 1000 sq mt) areas falling in Arambol, Mandrem and Morjim villages are classified as CRZ-III.

In the previous CZMP, the substantially built-up area of Vasco having approach roads, drainage and other infrastructure facilities was classified as CRZ-II and the rest as CRZ-III. Now the NCSCM has not mentioned anything about Vasco town in the draft report but has included Mormugao port under the CRZ II zone.

There are no changes made in Dabolim, Chicalim, Chicolna, Issorcam and Sancoale areas and they continue to be classified as CRZ-III. Pale and Velsao areas remain as CRZ-III, as also Cansaulim and Arossim as CRZ-III except for sand dunes, which are classified as CRZ-I.

The whole of Cola stretch has been classified as CRZ-III except for Cabo da Rama Fort, reserved forest, which is classified as CRZ-IA. Earlier, in 1991 CZMP, the entire Cola stretch was classified as CRZ-I except for settlement area, which was classified as CRZ-III.

The villages of Quitol and Naquerim continue to remain under CRZ-III, falling in Quepem taluka.

According to the 1991 CZMP, in Canacona, the entire Agonda and Loliem villages were classified as CRZ-I except for built-up areas, which were classified as CRZ-III. Now these villages are classified as CRZ-III except for reserved forest, mangrove, 50-metre mangroves buffer (if the area greater than 1000 sq mt) areas and turtle nesting sites, which are classified as CRZ-IA.

Similarly, Nagarcem area was classified as CRZ-I except for settlement and built-up areas, which were in CRZ-III zone in the old CZMP. Now the same village is classified as CRZ-II except for mangroves and 50-metre mangroves buffer area (if the area greater than 1000 sq mt), which are classified as CRZ-IA. Island in Palolem is classified as CRZ IA due to the presence of reserve forest.

There have been no changes made for Salcete taluka and the entire villages of Utorda, Majorda, Consua, Betalbatim, Colva, Sernabatim, Benaulim, Varca and Cavelossim are classified as CRZ-III except for sand dunes, which are classified as CRZ-I.



