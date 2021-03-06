Dattaprasad Naik dropped as BJP spokesperson

Panaji: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday dropped Dattaprasad Naik as its spokesperson.

The official communiqué signed by the state BJP president, Sadanand Tanavade said that “Dattaprasad Naik is relieved as spokesperson in view of restructuring of responsibilities.”

Incidentally, Naik had recently publicly supported a candidate contesting against the BJP-supported panel of the city MLA, Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, which is in the fray for the forthcoming poll to the Corporation of the City of Panaji.

Highly-placed sources in the party informed that the action taken by the party against Naik could be described as a disciplinarian measure for anti-party activities. “However, this is not a very harsh measure, and we want all partymen to work for posting the BJP flag on the municipalities scheduled to go for election,” they added.

Tanavade, earlier this week, had told the reporters that the party will soon address all the rebellion within its fold.

It is also learnt that the party may soon initiate some disciplinarian measures against few of its leaders, who are openly supporting rival panel at the CCP election.

Utpal Parrikar, a BJP leader has already brushed aside the reports that he is actively supporting the opposition panel. Parrikar has stated that he is supporting none of the panels in fray for the CCP election, and his support is for few candidates at the personal level.

The election to the city Corporation and eleven municipal councils around the state is scheduled to be held later this month.



Naik’s removal an attack on Bahujan Samaj leaders: Cong

Panaji: Reacting sharply to Dattaprasad Naik’s removal as spokesperson of BJP, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said that it was an attack on Bahujan Samaj leaders in the state.

“The removal of @BJP4Goa Spokesperson @dattaprasadmn is not about discipline but a sinister attack to sideline & marginalise #BahujanSamaj leaders in Goa. A casteist party that attacks its own to save others will be punished in elections. They hv only used Bahujan Samaj for votes,” Chodankar Tweeted.