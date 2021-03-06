Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held an interaction with Vincenzo De Luca, Ambassador of Italy, on Friday, at Secretariat.
Sawant said that, during the interaction with the Ambassador of Italy, discussion was held about investment opportunities in the state in sectors such as renewable energy, food processing, infrastructure, digital platforms and tourism.
CM interacts with Ambassador of Italy
