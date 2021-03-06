Home Goa News CM interacts with Ambassador of Italy

CM interacts with Ambassador of Italy

NT Desk
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant interacting with the Ambassador of Italy Vincenzo De Luca.

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held an interaction with Vincenzo De Luca, Ambassador of Italy, on Friday, at Secretariat.
Sawant said that, during the interaction with the Ambassador of Italy, discussion was held about investment opportunities in the state in sectors such as renewable energy, food processing, infrastructure, digital platforms and tourism.

