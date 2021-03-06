2 undertrials escape from Colvale jail

Mapusa: Two undertrials escaped from the Central jail at Colvale on Friday and a massive manhunt has been launched by the jail authorities and the Mapusa police to trace the duo.

Sources in the police said prima facie it appears that the duo has escaped from the jail premises.

The duo has been identified as Upendra Naik, who was arrested in a rape and murder case, and Hussain Kod, who was arrested in a rape case.

According to the information available, the inmates were brought out of their cells for a regular activity and during a headcount in the evening while returning back to the jail, two inmates were found missing. The jail authority was immediately alerted and subsequently a search was launched for the duo in the jail premises.

Sources in the jail said it was not yet confirmed whether the inmates have escaped from the jail premises. The jail personnel maintained that they were looking out for the two missing inmates within the jail.

Mapusa police were alerted about the incident following which Inspector General of Prisoners Venancio Furtado, Superintendent of Police, North Goa, Utkrisht Prasoon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Prabhu Dessai and Mapusa police inspector Tushar Lotlikar, along with other police staff, visited the Colvale jail.

Sources in the police informed that Upendra Naik was arrested under Sections 302, 376D, 201 read with 34 of Indian penal code, while Hussain Kod was arrested under Sections 342, 376(2)f(i)(n), 504, 323, 506(ii) of IPC, Section 6 of POCSO Act and Section 8(2) of Goa Children’s Act.

It may be noted that last year on August 25, Hemraj Bharadwaj, an undertrial in a drugs case, had escaped from the Central jail when he, along with others, was taken for work related to garbage near the outer gates of the jail. One jail guard was suspended in connection with the incident. Soon within a month’s time, another undertrial Ramchandram Yellappa, accused in a British woman rape case of 2018, had escaped from the jail. Three jail personnel were suspended in connection with the incident. Both these escapees are yet to be traced.

In December 2020, another undertrial Vivek Gautam had fled from the Asilo Hospital in Mapusa. However, he was nabbed by the police within a few hours.

