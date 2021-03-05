On the stage, once again

After a long pandemic break, the Kala Academy Goa’s College of Theatre Arts is returning to the stage with a Hindi play ‘Tabut Zindagi’ on March 6 at 7 p.m. NT KURIOCITY gets more details

As part of its curriculum, Kala Academy Goa’s College of Theatre Arts is presenting a Hindi play ‘Tabut Zindagi’. Directed by Vijaykumar Naik, the one hour 45 minutes play will be performed by second year students of the College on March 6, 7 p.m. at Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir (DMKM) Auditorium.

Principal of the college, Ramrao Wagh says that the College of Theatre Arts has been functioning for the last three years. They run a four-year degree programme (Bachelor of Performing Arts) affiliated to Goa University and have almost 90 students till date for the three batches. “We have a very strong focus on practical aspects in the field of theatre arts. Our students have to produce plays, act in the plays, and look after the entire production

Unfortunately due to the pandemic situation this year and the later part of last year we had to curtail a lot,” he says. Thus, as soon as the government gave the go-ahead to let students attend practical courses, the college gave a call to the students to begin rehearsals of the production.

He further says that the entire production of ‘Tabut Zindagi’ is managed by the students, right from acting to all other aspects of theatre.

And although the play is in Hindi, Wagh says that they don’t have a language barrier as far as performance is concerned. “We try to produce plays in different languages be it Konkani Marathi, Hindi, English. We are doing this one in Hindi because this play is written by Goan youth, so if it is in Hindi we can take it at a higher level,” he says, adding that they are also planning a Sanskrit play because Sanskrit play festivals also take place in India. He further says that they will be happy to stage ‘Tabut Zindagi’ anywhere else if they are invited.

Talking more about the play, guest faculty and theatre personality, Vijaykumar Naik says that ‘Tabut Zindagi’, written by Kavindra Phaldesai has a Goan culture background. “The writer is based in a village in Canacona and the play is based on what he has observed when he was doing his post graduation at Goa University. It is a nice story about a coffin maker who likes to sing when he does his work,” he says, adding that it will be a nice treat to the eyes. “I appeal to all people to come and see the performance and your feedback will be of importance to us,” he says.

In fact, says Wagh, since there are very few shows happening across Goa, it could be a very good occasion for theatre lovers to participate and give constructive suggestions and criticism so that the students can improve and become good professionals.

Admission to the play is free. Mask is mandatory in the theater and social distance should be maintained.

ACTORS

Purushottam Mhardolkar, Runal Kolkankar, Animesh Sawant, Anushka Ranadive, Sejal Shetty, Namrata Paryekar, Tejas Khedekar, Rutik Babrekar, Aniket Naik, Pravesh Tari, Tanshree Rane, Taslima Mayekar, Adarsh Govekar, Suveda Palkar, Dheeraj Naik, Viraj Naik, Adarsh Kalekar Ashvek Naik, Vibhuti Valvaikar, Vidhesh Jayade, Mamta Jaiswar and Prasad Take.

TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Students Rutik Babrekar (stage manager)

Dheeraj Naik (backstage)

 Tejas Khedekar (lighting scheme)

Viraj Naik (music)

 Runal Kolkankar (costume)

Adarsh Govekar (costume)

Anushka Randive (stage property incharge)

Aniket Naik (documentation)

Prasad Take (publicity manager)