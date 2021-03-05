‘We for Ponjekars’ panel to tackle flooding if elected to CCP

Panaji: On Wednesday the “We for Ponjekars’’ panel had filed the nominations for 15 candidates and the balance 15 nominations was filed on Thursday with Nelson Cabral filing his nomination papers from ward number 1, said panel chief Surendra Furtado.

The city of Panaji is deteriorating and we should save it, that’s why we all said there should be no political parties and we joined the panel ‘We for Ponjekars’ said the aspiring candidates. They said that nearly three months before a team was formed and the exercise was going on, they approached the people and took their suggestions what they wanted. We got to know that people did not want political parties to take a plunge in the Corporation election and we formed the citizen’s panel, they said.

The aspiring candidates said, “We started meeting Surendra Furtado, Valmiki Naik and other prominent citizens from the city and formed the citizens panel”.

Valmiki Naik replying to a question posed to him regarding city flooding said that the flooding at St Inez nullah and the market will be redressed within the next five years if elected to power.

Meanwhile Furtado said that he has brought in Rs 16 crore for the integrate Hindu crematorium, Muslim kabrastan and burial grounds for Khoja and Lingayats.