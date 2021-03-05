Panaji ranks 16th among small cities on Ease of Living index

Panaji: The capital city of Panaji has been ranked 16th among 62 small cities on the central government’s ‘Ease of Living Index’ released on Thursday.

With a score of 54.44, Panaji is placed below Karnal and above Tirunelveli in the ‘less than million population’ category.

According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Shimla has topped the category of cities with population less than million.

In this category, Bhubaneshwar ranks second and Silvassa is third followed by Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Davangere and Tiruchirapalli. Muzaffarpur is at the bottom of the list. Bengaluru has been adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in the country followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

Of the 49 cities ranked on livability index in the ‘million-plus population’ category, Delhi figures at the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom.

