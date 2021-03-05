Democratic process restored, says CM

Panaji: Reacting to the Supreme Court order granting interim stay on the order of the High Court of Bombay at Goa, which had cancelled the elections to five municipalities, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the democratic process has now been restored.

Sawant said the apex court has ordered to stay the verdict of the High Court’s Goa bench, which had set aside a notification on reservation of wards in the five municipal councils of Margao, Mormugao, Mapusa, Quepem and Sanguem.

“The Supreme Court has stayed the High Court’s order cancelling elections to five municipalities and consequent order of the State Election Commission keeping the election process in abeyance. The matter to come up for final hearing on Tuesday. Now, the democratic process has been restored,” the Chief Minister tweeted.