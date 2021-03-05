‘Create employment through vocal for local’

Panaji: Ahead of the state budget, which will be presented on March 24, Business Network India (BNI)-Goa has suggested employment creation through ‘vocal for local’ in its pre-budget submission to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The networking outfit has asked for a mechanism to ensure that the government gives contracts to Goan vendors and also sought an extension of the employment subsidy scheme to the services retail sector. The scheme is currently restricted to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in manufacturing. The pre-budget memo also suggested that NGOs be roped in as partners for ‘Swayampurna Goem’.

Some of the short-term measures to boost the economy include improving fish production through artificial reefs (thereby benefitting the local ramponkars) and development of plug and play sheds in industrial estates to make it easier for MSMEs and startups to commence business.

The BNI pre-budget memo urged more benefits and opportunities to small scale manufacturing and services units and startups. Medical tourism and utilisation of government infrastructure to support private skilling in sports as well as finishing schools are some of the suggestions mentioned in the pre-budget memo.

The BNI has asked for the setting up of at least two medium-sized industrial units in light engineering, as they are amenable to ancillaries and the development of electronic units in the state. A suggestion has also been put forth to develop the state into a creative hub with focus on education and skill development.

Members of BNI who submitted the pre-budget memo comprised Rajkumar Kamat, executive director BNI Goa, Rasik Naik, Manoj Patil, Ashfak Shah, Rita Mody Joshi and Cdr Skandan Warrier.

The pre-budget memo also recommended turning the state into a logistic centre so that the geographical advantage of the state could be leveraged. “Goa can be utilised in bridging the big difference between the southern states and Western India. With the widening of roads, new bridges and other infrastructural development and expansion of Mormugao Port Trust and the upcoming Mopa airport, the state is well placed to become a logistic hub,” says the BNI memorandum.