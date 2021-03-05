Canacona residents want improvement in basic amenities in municipal limits

B D’COSTA | NT

Canacona : The residents of Canacona municipality were earlier satisfied with just good roads, but now they are yearning for more – better education facility, sports facility, good healthcare facility, uninterrupted water supply and electricity, better mobile and internet connectivity, and better garbage management system.

With the creation of two new wards in the recently conducted delimitation process, the Canacona municipality has now twelve wards, and whoever getting elected in the upcoming municipal elections is going to face a big task of fulfilling the long pending demands of the municipal residents.

Out of the twelve wards, Chaudi is the commercial area of entire Canacona taluka, and Mastimol ward, being adjacent to it is a home to many educational institutions, and the ward also houses a court, fire station and a police station.

Many projects have been stalled in Canacona, either due to funds or some other reasons, with the people only pinning hopes on their future representatives.

The long-pending projects include new municipal building, new modern fish market, and several others.

Most of the projects are either in various stages of construction, or are held up at some or the other departments.

As about 4 wards are centrally located in the taluka, and have more than five educational institutions and primary schools, people have been long demanding for a multipurpose sports ground with other facilities like a swimming pool, jogger’s track and special facilities for the senior citizens and persons with special needs.

Public have been disillusioned with the functioning of the past municipal councils as a lot of work needs to be well planned and executed.

When contacted, most of the CMC voters said that only those who can play an active role in planning and development have to contest the election.

All basic necessities like good roads, regular water supply, and uninterrupted electricity are the key issues that need attention, they said.

Social and economic development of a ward should be the priority of a councillor with the involvement of ward members.

The CMC is housed in a Portuguese-era building and foundation stone for the construction of a new administrative building of CMC was laid in October 2013, however, for some reasons, the project did not materialise.

While in 2020, the CMC was allocated Rs 11 crore through GSUDA under the IDSMT scheme. The CMC building is planned out to be a three-storey building with facilities like ATM, canteen, shops and other establishments on the ground floor, municipal administrative office on the second floor and a public hall on the third floor.

The CMC also received grants of Rs 25.6 crore for various works in October 2020, which included for a bio-digester at Dumane garbage treatment plant, a new fish market, a toilet and changing block at Palolem, two garbage rickshaws, a JCB machine and two garbage tipper trucks, an open garbage compactor and for various development work in different wards.

On garbage front, though the waste gets collected from all households, the treatment of the collected waste is a major problem which the municipal council has to resolve at the earliest.

Further the Community Health Centre needs to be equipped with more facilities. Since better quipped modern hospitals are located more than 45 km away from Chaudi, the community health centre needs attention too for the benefit of the people.

Though people from Canacona carry out traditional as well as mechanised fishing, the absence of a proper fish market makes it difficult for the vendors to carry out their business in a conducive set up, while the present structure being in a bad shape.

A new fish market project with good flooring, proper drainage, water supply and other amenities is what the vendors are waiting for.

One important project that will be inaugurated once completed is the Ravindra Bhavan in Chaudi. The project comprises an auditorium with 800 seating capacity, rehearsal hall, art gallery, classrooms for music drama and dance, dormitories for visiting artists, cafeteria, administrative offices, related supporting services and utilities.

Though Canacona has a lot of space for development,

most voters said that development by the elected representatives has to be planned and implemented by maintaining the environment.