5 civic bodies to go to polls on March 21

Panaji: After the Supreme Court stayed the High Court order as regards to reservation of wards in the five civic bodies of Mormugao, Margao, Mapusa, Quepem and Sanguem, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday resumed the poll process and rescheduled the elections to these five municipal councils.

As per the latest notification issued by the SEC, the polls in these five municipal councils will now be held on March 21, while the votes will be counted on March 22, along with the votes of the six other municipal councils and the Corporation of the City of Panaji where elections are slated to be held on March 20.

The nomination papers will be accepted till March 6. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on March 8 and the last day for withdrawing the nomination papers will be March 9.

The poll body has said the model code of conduct, which was lifted, has been enforced again in these urban areas with immediate effect.