Vaccine safe, says CM after receiving first dose

Bicholim

After receiving the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the vaccine is safe and appealed to all the eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

The Chief Minister received his dose at the public health centre (PHC) at Sankhali. He went to the PHC early Wednesday morning after he got a call from doctor confirming his appointment. Dr Sawant, being a frontline worker as a doctor, had registered online for vaccination appointment.

“Took my first dose of vaccine at PHC, Sankhali. It is remarkable how under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we have strengthened our fight against COVID-19,” he said.

“Vaccine is safe and I appeal to all those eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated. Let us fight to make Goa COVID-free at the earliest,” the Chief Minister

said. He urged people to continue taking precautions like wearing mask and maintaining social distancing even after being vaccinated.

Sharing his experience, the Chief Minister said he did not feel any pain at the time of vaccination nor thereafter. He said doctors have given some medicines, in case some side effect like fever or body ache occurs in the next 24 hours. “I will be taking my second dose after 28 days,” he said.

Stating that the vaccination drive is gaining momentum in Goa, Sawant said on-the-spot registration is available in all government-run health centres where vaccination is free of cost. Private hospitals continue to take prior appointments and the vaccination charges are Rs 250, he said.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister ruled out lockdown in the state while appealing to the tourists visiting the coastal belt to follow safety norms. He also ruled out making COVID test mandatory for the tourists entering the state.