Dharbandora vegetable cultivation doubles in 11 months

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

Ponda

Battling the unemployment arising from the closure of mining and trapped inside houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people from Dharbandora taluka took to farming last year with a few among them emerging as prominent farmers recently.

The production of vegetables in Dharbandora has doubled in the last 11 months compared to the vegetables cultivated in 2019-20. The cultivators or farmers have also managed to double their income this year.

The farmers from Dharbandora have cultivated around 353 tonne of vegetables this year, earning around Rs 1.50 crore against the 147 tonne of vegetables cultivated last year and Rs 74 lakh earned that year through local supplies and supplies to the horticulture corporation.

Officials from the agriculture department said the farmers from Dharbandora are supplying around 40 tonne of vegetables every month to the state’s horticulture corporation since the last few months. Before lockdown, the supplies were around 20 to 25 tonne per month, they said.

Similarly, area under vegetable cultivation too has increased to around 80 hectares this year. Last year, the vegetables were being cultivated on an area of around 60-65 hectares.

Following the closure of mining activity, people from Dharbandora mulled going back to vegetable cultivation. With vegetables from other states not being available during the COVID-induced lockdown, locally produced vegetables gained more importance thus giving the cultivators a better market and opportunity to earn by producing vegetables. Unemployment during the pandemic also led to many youth venturing into the fields.

According to Dharbandora Zonal Agricultural Officer (ZAO) Nagesh Komarpant, more than 250 persons in the taluka are presently cultivating vegetables and they include small scale and large scale farmers. Though all the 250 cultivators are not new farmers, most of them have recently ventured into vegetable cultivation with few of them emerging as prominent farmers supplying tonnes of vegetables to the horticulture corporation.

Nagesh Samant, Uday Dessai, Mahesh Gaonkar, Vikas Nadkarni, Girish Jog, Vasudev Desai, Rajendra Desai and Ravindra Pagi are the prominent cultivators, said the ZAO adding that others are also doing well, but their areas under cultivation are small. This season, the farmers have grown vegetables like chillies, cluster beans, cucumber, lady’s finger, tomatoes, brinjal, cabbage, carrot, beans, ginger, bottle gourd, lesser yam, elephant foot yam and leafy vegetables. Besides, watermelons too have been a great success in the taluka.

Assured prices and market provided to the vegetables through the horticulture corporation has been a big boost to the farmers, said Komarpant and added that seeds provided through the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) have helped many new cultivators. This year, the Dharbandora agricultural office has supplied as many as 152 kg of seeds and around 40,000 seedlings of various vegetables and fruits through ATMA, Komarpant said.

“A positive approach from the zonal agriculture office, motivation and guidance to the new farmers has played a major role in the success of farmers in Dharbandora,” said farmer Uday Desai from Coldi. “Following mining closure, we did not know what to do. ZAO Nagesh Komarpant and his team motivated and guided us and provided all the initial support,” he said.