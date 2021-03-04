4 held for fighting with sword over sand transportation

NT NETWORK

Ponda

In a shocking incident, four persons were arrested on Wednesday for fighting with a sword on the Panaji-Ponda road.

According to information from police sources, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm at Bhoma when a group from Savoi Verem stopped a truck transporting sand from Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district

to Bhoma.

Reacting to this, a person identified as Jaylesh Naik, who came in a Creta car, got down with a sword in his hand and threatened to kill the group members if they stopped the truck. Soon, a fight broke out and Naik was left injured. The truck driver was attacked too; he later fled from the spot.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, stopped the fight and arrested four persons. A complaint and a counter-complaint have been lodged with the police in connection with the case. Further investigation is under progress.