Power Finance Corporation lays foundation stone for new Hegdewar School building

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), laid the foundation stone for the construction of stilt plus two-storied school building of Dr K B Hegdewar School, Bambolim, as part of its CSR activities.

The company committed investment of Rs 3 cr provided from its CSR fund for the construction of the school, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, along with Ravinder Singh Dhillon, chairman and managing director, PFC.

The building block comprises of classrooms, laboratories, a multi-purpose hall, faculty rooms and toilets for children. “The beneficiaries of the project will be the students of Dr K B Hegdewar School of which a significant number of children are from the economically weaker sections of society and from the SC, ST and OBC category,” said the company.

PFC officials said that the upcoming school building will hopefully encourage more parents from marginal sections of the local community to come forward and enroll their children into schools providing quality education. During the last six years, as part of its CSR responsibility, PFC has also supported many unemployed youth of the state by training them and helping them gain employment.

The inauguration event was also attended by Antonio Fernandes, MLA, St Cruz, Rajeev Sharma, chairman, EESL and former CMD, PFC, Kunal, energy secretary, Goa, Praveen Kumar Singh, director, commercial, PFC and R Murahari, executive director, CSR, PFC, along with other dignitaries.