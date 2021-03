‘Motley’ an exhibition of artwork by seven Goan artists was unveiled at Sala De Arte, Panaji. The participating artists comprised Siddharth Gosavi, Shripad Gurav, Praveen Naik, Julio Dsouza, Sachin Naik, Nirupa Naik and Shilpa Nasnolkar. The show was curated by Sandeep Murgaonkar. (The exhibition will be on display till March 6 at Sala De Arte, Panaji from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)